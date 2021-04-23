Covid up 65pc among construction workers 

There was a 65pc increase in new confirmed Covid-19 cases among employees in the construction sector sector from 49 to 81 in the week ending April 17, new figures revealed today.

Home building was allowed to recommence on April 12, with a full return to all construction not taking place until May 4.

More than one in five of reported Covid-19 cases in the week ending April 17 were employed in the wholesale and retail trade or in garages repairing cars and motorcycles, according to the figures.

Health and social worker staff made up 12pc of cases, down from 33pc in the week ending January 30, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Dublin accounted for just under two-fifths of all new cases for the week ending April 16 and it was the third week in a row that weekly cases in Dublin have fallen.

Donegal was the county with the second highest number of new cases in the same week.

The average number of contacts per positive case per week was 3.6 in the week ending April 16.

This figure has been consistent since the week ending February 19.

Sligo was the county with the highest average number of contacts per positive case at 6.5 for the week ending 16 April 2021.

Hospitalisations have been decreasing since the peak of 1,397 in the week ending January 15, to 81 hospitalisations in the week ending April 16.

Intensive care have also fallen from the peak of 136 in the week ending 08 January to fewer than five in the week ending April 16.

Throughout the whole period of the pandemic from March 2020 to week ending April 16, the over-65 age category accounted for 55pc patients hospitalised. The report said the proportion of daily cases among those over the age of 65 has been decreasing steadily in recent weeks with the percentage of cases in this age group having fallen from 18pc in the week ending January 29 to 5pc in the week ending April 16.

