Covid-tracking apps around the world

Mobile phone technology used to fight the virus has sparked concerns about privacy, writes Regina Lavelle

Regina Lavelle

Overtaking one million downloads, this week's launch in Ireland of Covidtracker has been widely hailed as a success. It has also been delivered at €850,000, compared to the more than £11m (€12.2m) spent on the stalled UK effort.

The challenge for contact tracing apps isn't only budgetary, but also finding the balance between efficacy, privacy and usability.

A risk is rolling out a state-sponsored technology which becomes a tool of surveillance or a leaky pipe for sensitive data. The reward is a technology with the potential to supercharge a country's virus-fighting effort.