Covid-tracking apps around the world

Overtaking one million downloads, this week's launch in Ireland of Covidtracker has been widely hailed as a success. It has also been delivered at €850,000, compared to the more than £11m (€12.2m) spent on the stalled UK effort.

The challenge for contact tracing apps isn't only budgetary, but also finding the balance between efficacy, privacy and usability.

A risk is rolling out a state-sponsored technology which becomes a tool of surveillance or a leaky pipe for sensitive data. The reward is a technology with the potential to supercharge a country's virus-fighting effort.

With all these challenges, understandably there are sceptics but what is the alternative?

A University of Oxford analysis has shown that the contagion outpaces the current manual contact tracing regime.

Covidtracker has three functions: contact tracing, monitoring symptoms and information updates. Its launch was told it has been built "with privacy by design at its core" and campaigners have welcomed transparency measures such as publishing its code and documentation in an open repository.

Developed using Apple and Google kits, the app uses Bluetooth to "handshake" with other app-installed devices with which it comes into contact. The list of "contacts" is anonymised. If you receive a positive diagnosis, you give the app permission to contact this list of contacts. At no stage is there any disclosure of identity. It is fully opt-in.

However, not all jurisdictions are quite so privacy-aware.

Some have employed a wide, and sometimes unsettling, array of information gathering tools ostensibly in the service of greater accuracy.

In South Korea, a combination of credit and debit card transactions, GPS (not Bluetooth) phone data and surveillance cameras are used.

Justin Fendos, professor of cell biology of Busan's Dongseo University told the BBC's Tech Tent that the app had "taken information methods that are normally used by enforcement to catch tax evaders or to track criminals, and they've repurposed those for public health use."

South Korea's measures appear to have dramatically flattened the curve, going from over 900 daily cases in February to single digits in March.

In May, officials tracked down and tested 46,000 individuals who had been in the orbit of infected clubbers in Seoul within two weeks of the event.

The app regularly sends alerts about new local infections but some argue their precise nature threatens anonymity. It was reported that the app could issue an alert along the following lines: "Male, 58, was a banker, passed in this area, visited this hotel between these times..."

There were some cases where it emerged someone was cheating on someone else.

Last month, Amnesty International's Security Lab published its technical analysis of 11 apps rolled out in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

It cited Norway, Bahrain and Kuwait as having "run roughshod over people's privacy", carrying out what it described as "live or near-live tracking of users' locations".

In early June, Norway's data protection authority said the app, Smittestopp, posed a disproportionate risk to user privacy and the rollout was paused shortly after.

An early version of BeAware Bahrain also automatically enrolled users in a competition entitled, 'Are You At Home?' Ten phone numbers of app users were chosen at random and called live on TV. There were prizes for those who were.

Both Bahrain's and Kuwait's apps pair with Bluetooth bracelets which submit data that can be used to monitor quarantine.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has reported that the Bahraini government can request selfies of the patient, showing both the phone and the bracelet in the frame.

Failure to comply, or attempts to remove or tamper with the bracelet can result in at least three months' imprisonment or heavy fines.

In Israel, a product originally used by the state's security agency, the Shin Bet, has been deployed in the contact tracing project despite the protestations of the agency itself.

Known as "the Tool" it is a classified database assembled using phone network data and collected over 18 years. The health ministry submits the details of patients who have received positive diagnoses to Shin Bet, who produce a list of names every person has been in contact with during the previous two weeks. Use of "the Tool" for this purpose has been subject to legal challenges in the country.