Covid Tracker Ireland: HSE expects one million app downloads within first 24 hours

Data with destiny: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, right, and HSE chief executive Paul Reid at the launch of the Covid-19 Tracker app. Photo: Frank McGrath

The HSE is expecting to reach one million downloads on the new Covid Tracker app following its launch yesterday.

The contact-tracing app went live this week after weeks of planning and testing.

There are currently over 800,000 app registrations, and CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said this morning that he expects downloads to hit the one million mark today.

"By far the most successful launch of this app anywhere in the world," he tweeted.

"Well done Ireland. Please keep it going and protect everyone by downloading it now."

Last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the new app has privacy at its core.

Mr Donnelly said he understood people’s worries about data privacy.

“Those concerns are very real and reasonable.

“The app has been developed with privacy by design at its core.”

The app informs people if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We’ve ensured that from the very first version, the app is available in English and in Irish, and we are very much open to incorporating other languages in future upgrades as we receive feedback.”

Mr Donnelly said privacy is built into the app at every point in the process.

He said if someone tests positive for Covid-19, they will receive a phone call where they will receive advice.

“If you have the tracker app, you will be asked your permission for your phone to share the close contact information.

“You can say no at this point.

“The app is opt in, no-one is being forced to download or use it.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “I can confirm that it isn’t a dream, we have that many users.

“It is a phenomenal achievement.”

Mr Reid appealed to people to tell everyone in their networks to download it.

He said: “If every one of us asks all of our network to download the app today, we will capture everyone we need.

“If everyone asks everyone in their network to download this app, that’s the level we’re looking for in uptake.”

Mr Reid added the app is not a “silver bullet” and said the app will complement the existing contact tracing system.

He said the app has cost 850,000 euro to develop and that this is “on the margins” in terms of the overall health spending on coronavirus.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said that until there is a vaccine against Covid-19, social distancing, hand hygiene, and mask wearing will be key to battling the virus.

He said: “The Covid-19 tracker app will be a very important addition to this and will increase our capacity to combat the spread of the disease.”

Dr Glynn added: “We realise that high uptake requires public trust and confidence… This is why such attention has been paid to data protection and privacy.”

He said research shows that a large majority of the Irish public said they would download the app, and he is confident people will get on board.

Online Editors