Covid tracker app and digital cert ‘retired’ today

The Covid tracker app and the EU digital Covid cert, which loomed so large in people’s lives in Ireland during some of the worst of the pandemic, have been “retired”.

The HSE said today the Covid app was used by over two million people at its peak.

The app was instrumental in contact tracing people who had been near a person who tested positive for the virus and also allowed them to display the Covid-19 cert which was key to travel and availing of entry to pubs and restaurants.

Fran Thompson, HSE Chief Information Officer said today: ‘‘The Covid tracker app was developed using an Irish partner, and successfully used to track symptom spread, store personal records of symptoms and share key epidemiological figures and trends directly with the public. Later, the app served as a user-friendly, accessible way for members of the public to store their EU digital Covid certs.

“The HSE would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support of the app, for taking up vaccines in record numbers, and for the many other important, personal and difficult steps they took to support our Covid response and protect the population over the last three years. We hope to be able to deliver similar, effective digital health tools to support our health service in the future.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Our national response saw a range of effective digital health solutions delivered at pace by the HSE, cross-Government agencies and partners. The app assisted existing contact tracing operations by reducing the time it takes to trace close contacts. It enabled us to reach more people, more quickly with the right advice, while also maintaining a strong commitment to privacy, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. It was an example of effective, innovative collaboration between the HSE, Department of Health and wider Government, and earned the support of the Irish public.”

Less than 48-hours after its launch in July 2020, the app had one million downloads and, in its lifetime, amassed a total of 4.2m registrations, with 2.9m of these including a phone number for further assistance, which was critical for contact tracing.

The Covid tracker was at its peak usage on January 6, 2022, with over 2m active users, accounting for 53pc of people aged 16 and over in Ireland. It issued 102,439 One Time Codes to people who tested positive for Covid and 24,857 close contacts anonymously uploaded their contacts. 29pc of people who received a close contact notification tested positive which meant they could take action quickly to self-isolate or restrict their movements and prevent the spread of the virus.

The digital Covid cert Certificate was introduced in the EU in 2021, in response to the lifting of restrictions domestically and across international borders. It allowed for certificates for test results, evidence of recovery and vaccination. Since that time, over 10m vaccine certs, 1.1m negative test certs and 650,000 recovery certs have been provided to people in Ireland.

The EU regulation that requires member states to issue the certs expires today, and EU Digital Covid Certificates for negative tests or as evidence of recovery will no longer be issued from July 1, 2023. The HSE will said it continue to issue people with proof of Covid vaccination via email or by post on request from HSELive, after their vaccine.

From today, the app will no longer be available to download from the app store and play store. The statistics will no longer be updated, and people will still be able to carry their vaccine certificate in the app until it is switched off completely at the beginning of August. In line with our commitment to privacy and transparency, the HSE will also delete the small amount of data collected by the app at that time.