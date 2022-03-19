Covid Stories: ‘How many people died like Mum? Will we ever know what happened?’

The last video clip the Delany family have of their mother, Eileen, shows her sitting up in bed, hair perfectly combed around her face, with a bedsheet pulled up around her fragile frame.

“Are you saying goodbye to them?” asks the nurse holding the camera, as she gently strokes Eileen’s arm.

“No, not yet.”

It wasn’t quite time to say goodbye, but several days later, on April 10, 2020, Eileen Delany died on the Oisin Ward of St Mary’s nursing home in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Two days earlier, while the facility was dealing with one of the deadliest outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was swabbed for the virus.

Her medical notes say the sample, which later tested negative for Covid-19, may have been “insufficient” because the 89-year-old had difficulty opening her mouth. She died without her loved ones at her bedside, with the cause of death deemed “upper respiratory infection”.

Eileen is not included in the names of the 20 St Mary’s residents who died from Covid-19 in the first wave. Her family believe she should have been retested when she died and say they will never know the truth about what happened to their mother.

Almost two years after her passing, they tell their story.

In its heyday, the iconic Clery’s on Dublin’s O’Connell Street was the biggest retail store in Ireland. It was famed for its grand window displays, beautifully curated by a window dresser who was ahead of her time – Eileen Delany.

Glamorous and fun, with a devotion to fashion, she became renowned for her eclectic style and creative flair. It was the 1950s, a time when the woman’s place was in the home but, even then, Eileen was among the few who broke the mould.

“She had a wonderful career as a window dresser,” her daughter, Bernadette, told the Irish Independent.

“She was very fashionable, had a gorgeous sense of

style and was fun and creative in her approach to what she did.

“She worked in Clery’s before her marriage to Dad and then after she got married her family became her world. My dad and her had a very happy life together.

“They were very united and we were a very close family. Mum went back to work in Clery’s part-time and was there the whole time throughout our childhood.”

The Delany family – Eileen, Noel and their four children, Noel, Louise, Bernadette and Helen – lived in a spacious semi-detached house on Cedarwood Road in Glasnevin.

Eileen’s husband owned a butcher shop, and the family were well known locally.

“We had a lovely life and we had a lovely childhood,” said Louise. “In her later years, Mum became an artist.

“She was an excellent, beautiful painter. She loved her career, she loved her family, she loved her life. She was a very upbeat, happy, positive person and she was always in good humour.

“We had a very open house, inviting people in and sociable. And she was well-liked. Unfortunately, in her later years, after my dad died, she lived on her own.

“She lived for her garden, gardening all the time. Everyone knew Eileen’s garden. She kept a beautiful home.”

After Noel’s death in 2006, Eileen lived alone in the family home for as long as she could.

A diagnosis of dementia took its toll, and after her children took it in turns caring for her, culminating in Bernadette and her family moving in with her, a decision was made to find a suitable nursing home.

“It was a heartbreak for all of us,” Bernadette said.

“It’s very upsetting to leave your mother in a nursing home. Mum was at the stage where she was no longer able to be cared for at home.

“She had done some respite care at St Mary’s and that’s the place we decided on, out of everywhere else, because they had their own in-house doctor.

“That was critical for us because we did not want mum going to an A&E at any point. As a family, we can’t emphasise that point enough.”

On March 6, 2020, St Mary’s, a publicly-run facility, banned all visitors, taking its lead from Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI).

Four days later, the State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan questioned the closure of nursing homes to visitors and the social impact of such restrictions “before they are really necessary”.

St Mary’s reversed its decision after Dr Holohan’s comments and, for a seven-day period, allowed visitors in and out.

It changed the rules again on March 18, an internal memo to staff stating “a no-visiting approach will be reintroduced for all residents”.

“There was a lot of confusion with Covid and visiting,” Bernadette said. “St Mary’s closed, then reopened. To be honest, I was very nervous about the whole thing. It was St Patrick’s Day, the day the restrictions were announced, and I decided not to go in. Louise went to visit Mum instead.”

The visit would be the last time any of Eileen’s family would see her face-to-face.

“I remember telling her that there was a flu coming,” Louise said. “The staff were very good and told me not to worry, that they would mind her. They were good but she didn’t understand at all.”

While the country went into lockdown, the Delany family left their mother in the care of the staff in St Mary’s.

“It was chaos from that point on,” Bernadette said. As the person nominated by her siblings to place the calls to the nursing home for updates, Louise was responsible for keeping the family up to speed.

“We didn’t all want to be ringing and hassling them,” Bernadette said.

“We knew they had enough to be doing and we were trying to be respectful.”

In the days that followed, communication with the home, the Delany family said, was frustrating.

“There was panic,” Louise said. “You could feel it when you rang. You would get through and then you would be put through to a fax line that kept ringing out. It was awful.”

On the occasions when she did get through, Louise was reassured her mother was in good spirits and keeping well.

“Every time I rang they would say, ‘Oh, Eileen’s grand, your mum’s grand. She’s sitting up’,” Louise said. “That was right up until the second-last day before she died.”

At that stage, the virus was already spreading through the care home.

Staff at St Mary’s were beginning to express concerns over a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), with some even making appeals for PPE donations on social media.

In a March 26 email, staff were instructed on the “prudent” rationing of PPE. “The unnecessary use of PPE will deplete stocks which will be needed as the number of people with the virus increases,” the email said.

Meanwhile, the Delany family were aware there were staffing issues due to Covid-19.

“When the staff answered they were quite honest and said there is a lack of staff. The feedback we were getting was that Mum was fine.”

In medical notes the family received after their mother’s death, an entry made on April 2 refers to the doctor being informed about “Eileen’s occasional chesty cough”.

On April 3, it was noted she “remained lethargic all day”. The family were aware she was on a drip.

On April 5, Eileen’s family were informed there were positive and suspected cases on their mother’s ward. Eileen was awaiting a swab, which was taken on April 8, according to the medical notes. However, it was noted it “may be insufficient sample as patient did not open her mouth well”.

“I phoned on April 9 at around five o’clock and I got through,” Louise said.

“They actually said, ‘Would you like to speak to Eileen?’ I said I would be delighted if you aren’t too busy. Mum said, ‘I got a fright’. I said, ‘Mum, you are not to be afraid, I love you and it’s all OK’ or something like that.

“They said they thought she was afraid of them dressed in the PPE. Anyway, they told me not to worry, she was grand.”

About 1am the next morning, Bernadette got a phone call informing her Eileen had died.

“The doctor said he pronounced Mum dead with an upper respiratory infection,” Bernadette said.

“I said, ‘So my mum had Covid?’ And he said, very politely, your mum has died from an upper respiratory infection. At 5pm we were told she was fine and by 1am she was dead.

“At no time in between, remembering that we put Mum in there simply for the reason there was an in-house doctor, no phone call was made to us to say she had deteriorated, she wasn’t in a good place, your mum has taken a bad turn, prepare yourself.”

The Delany family buried their mother on April 14. The hearse drove along Cedarwood Road where her neighbours came out to pay their respects. Outside the family home, Bernadette’s husband played the clarinet.

“The restrictions meant it was straight to the graveside and we were only allowed 12. Louise is a celebrant, so she did the service. It was a very private affair,” Bernadette said.

She and Louise are pragmatic.

“She was 89, so we know she didn’t have long left,” Bernadette said.

“We accept her death was during Covid, an awful time for so many, but we wish we had got more information because we were told Mum was comfortable and fine when Louise rang. We also really regret not insisting she was retested for Covid.”

The women play the video of Eileen, a precious recording they are grateful to have.

“I adored my mother,” Louise said. “She kept me minded. It’s hard for anyone to lose a parent and we know we are not the only ones who went through this.

“We just wish there had been more communication, more transparency. How many people died like our mother? Should she be in those official Covid figures? Will we ever know?”

A spokesperson for the HSE said it could not comment on individual cases.

A statement added: “The cause of any death is determined and recorded by the coroner.”