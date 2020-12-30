Covid restrictions Ireland: Month-long lockdown and extension of school holidays expected to be announced

Party leaders (from left) Eamon Ryan of the Green Party, Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael and Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil (Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire)

18.00

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD has confirmed the reintroduction of the eviction moratorium from midnight as a result of the return of 5km restrictions on people’s movements.

Minister O’Brien also confirmed that his Department is working on a package to cover commercial rates waivers for affected businesses for Q1 2021 and that construction remains an essential service under these new restrictions.

Commenting the Minister said, “The urgent legislation which we enacted back in October means that any time there is a 5km restriction imposed on people’s movements, in line with public health restrictions, the moratorium on evictions automatically kicks-in.

“This legislation gives tenants clear legal protections by effectively stopping evictions for the period of duration of 5km travel restrictions and by adding a further ten-day grace period to allow people to find new accommodation in the very small number of cases in which this may be necessary.

“While there was some opposition to this targeted and balanced measure back in October it is clear that this legislation, along with the legislation protecting tenants in rent arrears due to Covid-19 and at risk of losing their tenancy which was first enacted back in August and will operate into April 2021, is working to protect those most affected by this pandemic.”

17.30

Ministers are discussing extending the school holidays by a few days amid tough new measures to stem the third wave of coronavirus.

Household visits are expected to be banned from midnight as the Government imposes a full national lockdown until the end of January.

Non-essential retail will have one more day of trading before shops will be asked to close from New Year’s Day under plans being discussed by Cabinet.

Schools are expected to remain closed until January 11. Gyms and leisure centres are also to be asked to close under the new restrictions.

The Level 5 restrictions being debated by Cabinet come against the backdrop of a massive increase in new Covid-19 cases.

An emergency Cabinet meeting was held today to address the rise in cases. Nphet last week urged the Government to close all non-essential retail and gyms over fears that the new strain of the virus from England will spread more rapidly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce the new restrictions once agreed by Cabinet around 6pm.

The closure of schools until January 11 is expected to be announced.

Schools are currently due to reopen next Wednesday, January 6.

Government sources say a delay to the reopening until the following Monday is being considered.

"It is one option being looked at,” a senior Government source said.

However, there is a severe reluctance within the Coalition to disrupt the operation of schools and creches.

Therefore, it is not at all clear if the Cabinet will go with this option.

The 5km travel limit will also return in the lockdown which will last for all of January.

Working from home will again be recommended to all, unless entirely necessary.

Manufacturing and construction work will continue to stay open.

Religious services will be online only and funerals will have a limit of between eight and 10 people.

No indoor events and no outdoor events will be allowed.

Restaurants and pubs serving food will be allowed to offer take-away only.

Meanwhile, flights from the UK will continued to be banned until January 6. However, a limited number of repatriation flights will continue. Senior Government sources also said the ban on household visits may kick in after 6pm tomorrow, which is New Year’s Eve.

Non-essential retail will be asked to close at the same time.

Read More

Online Editors