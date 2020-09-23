Covid outbreak in Dublin may be coming under control

Employees at Spectrum Solutions assembles COVID-19 saliva test kits on September 21, 2020 in Draper, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Fresh hope emerged today that the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin may be coming under control.

The 14 day incidence to Monday has fallen to 136.9 per 100,000 compared to 138 per 100,000 on Sunday.

The reduction may be a blip or a signal that the tide is turning although it will be next week before it is clear if the measures announced last Friday have stabilised the spread of the virus in the capital.

Louth, another county on the watchlist for possible lockdown, also saw its 14 day incidence rate fall to 97.8 per 100,000 from 101.6 per 100,000.

Limerick’s figures have also fallen from 45.7 per 100,000 to 38.5 per 100,000.

However, two other counties which are on a cliff edge saw their incidence rise.

Donegal’s figures up to Monday were 106.2 per 100,000 compared to 96.7 per 100,000.

Waterford’s rate has also risen to 98.1 per 100,000, up from 93.8.

NEPHT will meet tomorrow to analyse the figures per county and may make recommendations to government.

