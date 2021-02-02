Covid fears spur surge in summer ‘staycation’ bookings for Irish tourism hotspots

Surfers on the beach in Achill Island last August as many people holidayed in Ireland due to Covid travel restrictions. Photo: Stephen Collins

Irish tourism hotspots have reported a surge in demand for bookings for this summer as holidaymakers seek alternatives to travelling abroad due to Covid fears.

But industry experts say it is a misconception that Irish tourism will thrive because people have been advised by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) not to fly to foreign destinations for their holidays.

“In a normal year, 75pc of the spend on tourism comes from international tourism to Ireland, and while some popular areas here will do well during the school holiday period, other areas, such as Dublin, will not,” said Irish Tourism Industry Confederation CEO Eoghan O’Mara Walsh.

In 2019, the tourism economy was worth €9.2bn, but €6.9bn of that came from overseas tourists.

“We do think that the ‘staycation’ is probably the best hope for the Irish tourism business, and one of the few positives from the Covid situation is that people are discovering our country, but the domestic market is not big enough to sustain the country’s 20,000 tourism and hospitality businesses,” he said.

“We just hope that in the latter half of the year international travel can start to recommence safely, but public health is first and foremost.

“Really the Irish who are holidaying in Ireland will keep the popular spots like coastal destinations busy during the short few weeks of July and August. Irish people don’t holiday in Dublin, so it was like a ghost town last year. And if matches and concerts in the capital are cancelled it compounds the problem because the people that would have travelled from rural areas to them will not be doing so this year.

“The main way to improve things is the urgent and speedy rollout of the vaccinations. We look in envy at the UK and the rate they are vaccinating compared to us.”

The Delphi Resort near Leenane, in the picturesque setting of Connemara in Co Galway, has reported a surge in bookings for the summer, and expects demand to outstrip last year’s summer staycation demand.

“People are telling us they won’t be going abroad and they are trying to book holidays in Ireland,” said reservations manager Jackie Lydon.

“Others had booked for Easter and now they are changing their bookings to summer because they think we might still be in some sort of lockdown or restrictions at Easter time,” she added. “We have actually moved some people’s bookings four times since last year as people try to find a slot where there won’t be restrictions.”

At the Fota Island Hotel and Spa in Cork, resort general manager John O’Flynn has reported a similar level of demand in bookings for July and August.

“One thing we have noticed is that people are going to be on the move around Ireland. They might book four nights here and three in Kerry. They want to see a bit more and keep the children active. We have a lot of enquiries about what activities there are for teenagers,” he said.

“We are also getting a lot of enquiries about golfing holidays from people who would usually travel to Spain or Portugal but cannot go abroad this year.

“In Fota we always have a bumper season during the school holidays, but it is usually in September and October when we see the business from the US and the UK, but that is just not happening this year. And the demand for big weddings and events has really dropped too.

“All we can do is hope that the vaccines get rolled out and hope that 2022 will be a good year.”

Meanwhile, travel agents who have been shut for almost a year because of Covid-19 restrictions have said some have closed for good and others are on the brink of going under due to the continued lockdowns.

In an industry which is heavily regulated for consumer protection, they cannot trade if they become insolvent, a responsibility which is proving too onerous for some as the latest restrictions rumble on.

They were speaking after tensions between Nphet and Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary this week, when chief medical officer Tony Holohan advised people not to fly to foreign destinations for their summer holidays.

“People are still ringing us looking for bookings, but we are not booking them and advising them not to travel,” said Suzanne O’Leary of O’Leary Travel, based in Enniscorthy and Wexford.

“We are not able to book people because we have no control over all the links in the chain, yet have full responsibility for our clients.

“If someone books a flight directly because the airlines are still flying, but then they get turned around by the gardaí, not only do they lose the cost of the flight but they probably get fined too.

“Before the laws came into effect which brought about fines for non-essential travel some people were taking the chance.

“It has caused a divisive split in opinions on people looking to get out of the country. I had one query this week for a trip to Italy and I couldn’t book them. They are healthcare workers who are on the front line and have had a tough year. They are vaccinated now and were looking to get away, but the gardai would more than likely turn them back.”

Ms O’Leary said her business has not been taking bookings since last March. “We are shut for the foreseeable future,” she said.

She was critical of Michael O’Leary when he said this week that all Ryanair customers had received refunds on purchased flights.

“All our customers dealing through us got a refund but I know it's not the case for another agent near us,” she said.

“I get where Tony Holohan is coming from, but there needs to be a rollout of the vaccine and clear pathways to opening up again. We have sought meetings with the transport minister but that has not happened yet.”

