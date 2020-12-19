Covid can’t hamper good work as day centre gives out €40 vouchers instead

Alan Bailey with the gift voucher which replaces the Christmas lunches at the Capuchin Day Centre on Bow Street in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Around 2,800 food vouchers have been handed out to people in need at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

Every year since the late 1970s, it has handed out hampers with essentials to help people get through the Christmas period.

This year however, things were being done differently because of Covid-19. For the centre to have dozens of volunteers packing hampers in advance of yesterday, as in previous years, would not have been possible because of social distancing restrictions.

Alan Bailey, who runs the day centre on Bow Street, told the Irish Independent that this year, for the first time, the decision was made to give out vouchers to the value of €40 which people can spend in SuperValu.

"It will help people out with their Christmas shopping,” he explained.

Read More

Mr Bailey said that when it came to fundraising, “people have been very generous, and they have continued to be this year”.

The number of people being helped at the Bow Street centre continued to grow again this year, he said.

"Since the Covid crisis began, we changed from a drop-in centre to take-away food supplies only.”

The centre is providing between 800 and 850 take-away dinners every day, and around 250 take-away breakfasts. "In order to keep the place open, we split the staff into two halves,” he said.

The medical and dental clinics are still operating, Mr Bailey added.

Read More

Irish Independent