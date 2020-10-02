Covid-19 was passed to 60 people by one person as rules broken

One person who tested positive for Covid-19 ended up infecting 60 other people as part of a chain of transmission, it emerged yesterday.

The case was cited among a number of real-life episodes where the virus has been passed through a series of encounters due to a failure to adhere to anti-Covid rules.

Dr Una Fallon, a public health specialist in the Midlands, told a HSE briefing yesterday she could not go into the details of the case. However, it is another example of how a failure to reduce contacts and observe the rules on physical distancing and mask wearing had led to a worrying resurgence in the virus.

Dr Fallon highlighted another instance where the Covid-19 virus appears to have spread in a school between two children, who swapped desks because one needed to be nearer the blackboard.

She was outlining how her teams work in tracking down the route of transmission of the virus and working to prevent others getting infected.

In another case two members of the one family who were infected attended a relative's funeral, which led to five more people catching the virus.

This was followed by a meal in a restaurant where one-third of staff were out due to being close contacts.

In the case involving the schoolchildren, the first pupil was infected within their family, but the second child who tested positive in the same class was a mystery because there was no evidence of a connection between the two.

However, a teacher provided a clue when they said the children swapped desks during one class so that one of the children could sit nearer to the blackboard.

The virus may have been passed on through an infected surface on the desk.

A key objective of public health teams was to prevent any further transmission, Dr ­Fallon said.

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said that the hospital system was under pressure but not overwhelmed, despite the risk in hospitalisations among people with the virus.

There were 121 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the country and 22 people are in intensive care. Dublin hospitals are worst hit and have 65pc of the patients.

Yesterday it emerged that another four people had died from the virus, and a further 442 tested positive.

The cases included 170 cases in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford. The remaining 28 cases were in nine other counties.

In a statement last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said it noted a further deterioration from last week.

The five-day average for cases is now 412 and 18 counties have an increased incidence rate when compared with last week.

The reproduction number is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4, with the growth rate in cases between 4pc and 5pc per day.

Nphet yesterday noted a particular concern in relation to trends in indicators of disease severity.

While there continues to be a number of counties with particularly high incidence, Nphet's main concern now is the overall national picture.

Given the disease profile, Nphet yesterday recommended no more than two households should meet at any given time. People should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their home. People can continue to meet socially in other settings, but only with people from one other household.

Nphet has also advised that the Government extend the Level 2 measures currently in place for a further period of three weeks, with Donegal and Dublin remaining at Level 3.

However it said it would continue to monitor this situation very closely.

