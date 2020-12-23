Covid-19 ‘virtual’ Christmas advice for those living alone

After a long, hard year, Christmas can still bring us warmth and happiness. Photo: Contrastwerkstatt

It will be the most challenging Christmas for thousands alone with charities advising remote festivities, as the best tonic for isolation.

Many older people and those with health concerns, have either decided to spend Christmas alone, due to Covid-19, or will be forced to go it solo, if loved ones are unable to visit due to restrictions.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of older people’s charity Alone, said: “We’re in an evolving situation - it’s a Christmas like no other.

“A lot of older people are even still weighing up the risks of spending Christmas with someone else, as we speak.

“We’ve seen great innovations this year, so no one should be left isolated.

“Ring older people, get onto smartphones, tablets, meet up outdoors, have window visits, drive by in the car.

“If you can do shopping, do that. We expect an awful lot of older people to be on their own on Christmas Day.

“It’s another unfortunate effect of Covid-19, a virus which discriminates against older people.”

The charity advised older people to phone the Alone helpline for support.

Rory Fitzgerald, regional director for Samaritans Ireland, said: “Around 400,000 live on their own and a lot will be on their own on Christmas Day.

“A large number won’t be able to have their family come home to them this year.

“People on their own, need to try to have a structure throughout the day.

“They need to be nice to themselves, to put a fire on, cook for themselves, put a film on and go out for a walk, if possible.

“Try to reflect on what’s good in your life, to negate the bad thoughts and stay connected digitally with family and friends.

“For relatives, friends, neighbours, check in with someone who’s on their own. Ring, ask is there anything the person needs.

“That communication is vital. If we’re lonely, hearing another human voice is everything.

“Contact the Samaritans and a host of other charities, if you need to reach out.”

Aiden Lonergan, national director of community support, for the Irish Red Cross, said: “Our advice for anyone is to simplify your plans. It might be your first Christmas to cook for yourself.

“Don’t worry about dinner with the trimmings, just cook what you want and focus on the important things - is it religion, family, friends? Connect with people remotely.

“Open presents at the same time on Zoom, so you can see other people’s faces as they open their packages, play games together. It’s about human interaction.”

He advised neighbours to drop off a card and to note their phone number down for the person should they wish to talk or ask for assistance during the festive period.

Aware is on freephone: 1800 80 48 48. The Samaritans is also open freephone, 24 hours a day on: 116 123. Contact Alone on 0818 222 024 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

