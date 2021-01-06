The Cabinet has signed off on new lockdown measures which will see schools closed and construction halted until at least the end of the month.

The new Covid-19 restrictions aimed at reducing the movement of people around the country include closing primary and secondary schools until January 31.

However, Leaving Cert students will be asked to return to school next Monday for three days of classes a week.

In a statement this afternoon, the Taoiseach said that "already exhausted healthcare workers" are now facing a "tsunami of infections" worse than the first wave, and it is this reason why further restrictions must be rolled out.

"As of now 3,679 people across our island have lost their lives to the disease. Hospitals across this island and continent are under siege from the disease," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach says we now have an even more infectious variant of coronavirus in our midst, pointing out UK research indicates the new strain of Covid-19 increases the R number between 0.4 and 0.7. "This can lead to growth way beyond worst case scenarios."

Mr Martin said Ireland is "in a battle with a deadly and ever-changing virus" and if the people of Ireland don't face the next few months with determination and a steely resolve, "unfortunately many more people will die".

"The lockdown we are introducing today is due to this stark reality. Unless you are engaging in essential work, you have no reason to be away from your home and you simply must stay at home.

Mr Martin said the Irish people have risen to all the challenges that have presented themselves and said "we may now be entering the most challenging phase of all."

Personal responsibility and behaviour are the key to getting through this, the Taoiseach said.

"We now have a vaccine and are distributing it as quick as we get it, and we welcome the news of the Moderna vaccine also being authorised today."

The Taoiseach issues a stark warning to the public: "Please believe me when I tell you, enormous damage can be done if we let our guard down in any way in the time ahead."

Schools

The Taoiseach confirmed all schools must remain closed with teaching to move online, with two exemptions: special education schools should remain open and Leaving Cert students should attend school three days a week from January 11.

"This is a very difficult decision," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach noted the "heroic work" the school and childcare community have done in the last year, and said while all scientific evidence points to schools still being safe, "the spread of the virus has got to the point where we must simply stop as much mobility in the country as we possibly can for at least three weeks."

Mr Martin said that Leaving Cert students deserve the chance to sit a traditional Leaving Cert this year and said, "government are committed to doing all in its power to ensuring this can happen."

Last year, exams were cancelled and teachers were forced to grade students on their past performances.

There is also concern in government that Leaving Cert students missed out on a significant amount fifth year classes last year.

Education Minister Norma Foley said that the education sector is making this "generous gesture" of closing down, as it recognises the need for society to be less mobile, noting there are over one million people involved in the education community in Ireland.

Minister Foley said she is very conscious of the importance of delivering the traditional Leaving Cert exam in June and says the department have been planning for this "for a while".

Ms Foley said she is "confident" that the "generosity of heart and spirit" in the education sector will make it possible for sixth year students to attend schools three days per week as planned, with remote learning in place for the other two days.

She added it was "with students' best interests in mind" that it was agreed upon to keep Leaving Cert students in school, in response to to an INTO statement calling the decision to keep special education schools open as "rushed and reckless".

Construction

Non-essential construction will be stopped from Friday at 6pm.

However, essential work on health projects, schools and social housing will continue.

"All construction, with a number of exemptions, must cease until at least January 31 and a full list of exemptions will be published on Gov.ie," the Taoiseach said.

Non-essential retailers will be asked to suspend click and collect services.

Childcare services

Meanwhile, childcare services, including regulated childminders can continue for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children only.

Other existing childcare arrangements for these groups can also continue.

Essential workers can also form ‘bubbles’ with another household for the purpose of minding children.

Youth outreach services are also to remain open during the lockdown.

The Taoiseach said the government will work to make childcare available to children of essential workers but also "to children who have very difficult home lives."

Tánaiste: 'It is getting worse'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that 6,800 swabs have tested positive in Irish labs in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 25pc.

"This is bad, it is getting worse and we are only beginning to see the impact on our hospitals," Mr Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste predicts Ireland are facing into "what is going to be a really dark January".

A third wave that is in danger of being worse than the first. Hospitals that weren't overwhelmed in the first wave, are in "serious danger of being overwhelmed" in this new wave, Mr Varadkar said.

Ireland is better prepared for this wave, Mr Varadkar insisted, with more equipment, better treatments and greater knowledge of the virus, "but none of this stops people from getting the virus in the first place".

He said the hope is that 60,000 people will be vaccinated each week in February when the Moderna vaccine comes onstream and said it could grow to much more than this when the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine is approved.

Mr Varadkar said that by the end of March, government hope to have all nursing home residents and staff, all healthcare workers, the elderly and chronically ill vaccinated.

"Until then, we have to slow the virus down, so we can get the vaccine to them before the virus does," Mr Varadkar said.

"January is the month we all stay in," Mr Varadkar concludes.

Businesses and PUP

The Tánaiste acknowledged the effect the new restrictions will have on people, saying: "More people will be laid off, more furloughed, many businesses will shut and some for the last time".

He confirmed that the PUP will remain as it is at current rates until at least March 31 of this year. The Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme will also continue, as will the payment to businesses that are currently closed.

Mr Varadkar anticipates up to 500,000 people will be in receipt of the PUP due to the new sets of restrictions rendering construction and other sectors closed.

Government are meeting with banks in an attempt to secure further mortgage breaks for people who need them and also for a delay on loan repayments for those unable to meet them, the Tánaiste said.

Travel

Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed that visitors from the UK will require a negative test result from a PCR Covid-19 test dated within 72 hours of arrival to gain entry to the country.

He said failure to produce this negative test could result in a €2,500 fine or six months' imprisonment.

Mr Ryan confirmed this will remain in place until January 31 and will be reviewed. He said cabinet will work in the coming weeks to institute such a system for all countries designated as red zone countries, which is almost all of Europe.

He says there has been a 90pc reduction in international travel over the last nine months, a higher number than most European counterparts.

Minister Ryan said that all arrivals into Irish airports will have to produce a negative test result with their passport, and all arrivals into Irish ports must do the same to a member of An Garda Síochána.

