Dr Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan, and Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, pictured at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been a further 12 deaths of people with Covid-19 and 379 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There has now been a total of 2,006 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 69,058.

There were 116 new cases in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 174 are men and 203 are women; 64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

As of 2pm today, there were 282 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The profile of the virus appears to be stalling as the 14-day incidence rate is 119.9, down slightly in comparison with 146.1 a week ago, while the seven-day average of daily cases increased slightly to 416 from 409 seven days ago.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

The positivity rate of tests is remaining constant at four percent but Nphet have warned the five-day rolling average has been increasing again in recent days and maximum effort was needed for the final two weeks of Level Five restrictions to suppress the virus as much as possible.

There were also 11 new deaths and 518 new cases notified by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

