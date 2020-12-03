| 2.9°C Dublin

‘Covid-19 pandemic strangely ended up helping – there was none of the open viewing madness seen before’

How lockdown allowed some couples finally to buy their own homes

First-time buyers Amanda Keogh and Joey Broderick outside their new home in Walkinstown, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

First-time buyers Amanda Keogh and Joey Broderick outside their new home in Walkinstown, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

In a year marked with ups and downs, 2020 is ending on a good note for thousands of first-time buyers.

Ireland’s lockdown between March and June afforded some house-hunters an opportunity to save money, plan and prioritise.

With mortgage experts forecasting the first quarter of 2021 to be “the busiest in recent history”, the Irish Independent spoke to first-time buyers who recently got the seal of approval.

