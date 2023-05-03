Covid-19 pandemic may no longer be deemed global emergency this week

The Covid-19 pandemic may be declared over this week, when a meeting of World Health Organisation (WHO) experts will decide if it is still a global health emergency.

All the world’s eyes will be on the WHO’s emergency committee for Covid-19 who first declared a public health emergency of international concern in early 2020.

The committee will hold its 15th meeting tomorrow, which will be convened by the WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Following their meeting, the committee will advise him as to whether Covid-19 still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The committee must meet every three months. It has been thought it would declare the emergency over at its meeting in January but it said that Covid-19 remained an emergency at that point. However, the WHO acknowledged the pandemic was at a “transition point.”

It said after the January meeting: “Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection and/or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future.

" As such, long-term public health action is critically needed. While eliminating this virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigation of its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a prioritiSed goal.”

In a list of temporary recommendations, it said countries should continue vaccinating people and incorporate vaccines into routine care; improve disease surveillance; maintain a strong health-care system to avoid a “a panic-neglect cycle”; continue to fight misinformation; and adjust international travel measures based on risk assessment.

In its latest global report on Covid-19 last week, the WHO said globally, nearly 2.8 million new cases (a fall of 23pc) and over 16,000 deaths (a drop of 36pc) were reported in the previous month.

Contrary to the overall trend, increases were reported as cases and deaths continued to be seen in South-East Asia, eastern Mediterranean regions and elsewhere.

As of April 23, over 764 million confirmed cases and over 6.9 million deaths have been reported globally.

In Ireland, the rise in cases in recent months appears to be plateauing with 275 patients with the virus in hospital yesterday, down from 311 two weeks ago. Of these, 15 are in intensive care, reduced during the same period.

The extent of infection remains unclear because of the low level of PCR testing which is available – the positivity rate has been put at 9.9pc.

Over recent months Ireland has joined several other countries in Europe in relaxing advice around the wearing of face masks in health settings, except in some circumstances, while also making PCR testing less available.

People with potential symptoms are still being asked to stay at home and avoid contact with others until 48 hours after the symptoms have substantially or fully resolved.

A vaccine booster to all at-risk groups is currently being offered and an autumn booster, which will also be extended to the over-50s, is to be rolled out.