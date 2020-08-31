Covid-19 pandemic claimants fall by 62pc but over 800,000 on income supports

THE number of people on the pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by 62pc since the peak.

But over 800,000 people are still relying on state income supports.

There are 225,000 people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment, down 2pc from 230,400 last week.

This represents a 62pc drop on 598,000 claimants at the peak on May 5.

However, another 365,000 workers are being supported by a wage subsidy scheme and 244,600 people are on the Live Register.

This means there are 834,600 people on state income supports.

Over €3.3bn has been paid to claimants on the pandemic payment to date.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said the amount paid through the pandemic payment is almost twice the spend on jobseeker’s allowance for the whole of last year.

“The increasing numbers of people contracting Covid-19 starkly remind us that this virus is still with us and we must continue to make every effort to suppress it,” she said.

The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services, education, the wholesale and retail trade, and car and motorcycle repairs.

The two largest age groups returning to work are in the 25 to 34 year old and 35 to 44 year old brackets, with 1,400 returning in each.

Meanwhile, changes to the pandemic payment loom later this month.

From September 17, there will be three rates of payment.

*Those who earned over €300 per week will receive €300 per week.

*If they earned between €200 and €300 a week, the rate will be €250 per week.

*If they earned less than €200 per week, the rate remains at €203 per week.

Since the start of phase one of the Government’s Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business, 306,600 employees have closed their claims and returned to work.

Meanwhile, there are 1,184 people receiving a Covid-19-related enhanced illness benefit payment.

