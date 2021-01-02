Covid-19 outbreaks may delay vaccination programme at State’s 580 nursing homes

There are growing fears that Covid-19 outbreaks will delay the rollout of the vaccine in nursing homes, which is due to begin on Monday.

The vaccination programme in nursing homes is due to begin in two Dublin homes, with residents and staff in a further 23 facilities also receiving the first dose of the Pfizer BioNtech jab next week.

A mass rollout in more than 500 other nursing homes will follow on January 11.

The HSE said the target completion date for all 580 Public, Private and Voluntary Nursing Homes is February 28, “bearing in mind that outbreaks may interrupt vaccination”.

In briefing documents sent to nursing homes, seen by the Irish Independent, the HSE said “vaccination should be deferred until clinical recovery from Covid-19 infection and at least four weeks after diagnosis or onset of symptoms, or four weeks from the first PCR positive specimen in those who are asymptomatic”.

It noted that an outbreak should be notified to the vaccination team before attendance as the clinic may need to be rescheduled.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), there are 53 “open” outbreaks in nursing homes.

It comes as it emerged this week that 33 out of 101 deaths this month have been associated with outbreaks in these facilities.

In a letter sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on December 28, Dr Holohan said there were 101 deaths from coronavirus recorded in December.

Thirty-three were associated with outbreaks in hospitals and the same number linked to nursing homes.

In a statement regarding the possible impact outbreaks will have on the vaccination programme in nursing homes, the HSE said “in the event of an outbreak in a residential care facility, a public

health risk assessment is carried out to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents and staff.

“All public health guidelines and advice will be followed in such an instance and applied to any planned vaccine rollout.”

Last month Dr Holohan raised concerns about the rate of infection and deaths in hospitals. In a letter sent to the minister on December 10, the Chief Medical Officer said there is a “persistently high incidence” of Covid-19 among healthcare workers and healthcare settings “including acute hospitals with significant numbers of associated cases and deaths”.

He said concerns raised should not be “interpreted as any criticism” of those working in hospitals but “rather underlines the importance of continued focus on optimising the overall system such that is the principles agreed by Nphet”. At the time of the letter there were 53 “open” coronavirus clusters in 21 acute hospitals.

The clusters were linked to around 1,000 new cases and resulted in 63 people dying from Covid-19.

In one week alone seven clusters in hospitals were linked to 91 new cases. Similar figures were not provided in Mr Holohan’s letter this week.