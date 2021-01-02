| -1.5°C Dublin

Covid-19 outbreaks may delay vaccination programme at State’s 580 nursing homes

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan raised concerns about infections. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Expand

Catherine Fegan

There are growing fears that Covid-19 outbreaks will delay the rollout of the vaccine in nursing homes, which is due to begin on Monday.

The vaccination programme in nursing homes is due to begin in two Dublin homes, with residents and staff in a further 23 facilities also receiving the first dose of the Pfizer BioNtech jab next week.

A mass rollout in more than 500 other nursing homes will follow on January 11.

