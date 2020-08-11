Covid-19 outbreak recorded at Naas General Hospital as 35 new cases confirmed nationwide

There has been a coronavirus outbreak on a ward in Naas General Hospital, it was confirmed this evening.

A hospital spokeswoman said the ward is now closed to new admissions as patients continue to receive treatment.

According to the latest HSE operational report, as of 8pm on Monday there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 8 suspected cases.

Management said in accordance with HPSC guidelines, testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is underway.

This evening, the swab results for patients have returned as negative.

Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Nass General Hospital said: "The Hospital would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines. Staff and patients have been provided with key Hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

"The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the Hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time."

A spokesperson for the HSE said while they cannot comment on individual cases, "all protocols and national guidelines are being followed by Naas General Hospital."

This evening, the Department of Health reported 35 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one more death.

There is now a total of 26,801 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,773 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and five cases have been identified as community transmission.

Six cases have been recorded in Carlow, five in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation.

"It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing Covis-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.”

More to follow...

