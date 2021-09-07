Covid-19: Number of children off school as close contacts rises to 14,000

The number of children who are out of school after being designated a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 has risen to 14,000.

The HSE said yesterday around 12,000 children were restricting their movements after being designated a close contact.

But today’s figure was put at around 14,000.

The number looks set to rise further next week.

The latest figures highlight the extent of disruption to children’s education after the return to the classroom over the past weeks.

Children who are deemed close contacts have to restrict their movements and stay at home for up to 10 days.

Some primary school teachers are continuing to report delays in getting spreadsheets from the HSE with the details of children who are deemed close contacts.

This is necessary in order to refer them for a test.

However, Niamh O Beirne of the HSE said these children would already have been assessed as identified close contacts by a public health team which would have visited the school.

They would have been told to restrict their movements and wait for notification of a test.

The delay in finalising spreadsheets is due to the high volume of cases coming before the HSE central administration team which was set up to deal with this paperwork.

It comes as another 1,470 new cases of the virus were confirmed today.

There are 367 Covid-19 patients in hospital, down 17 on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care is stable at 59.

The seven-day moving average is now 1,493 compared to 1,739 last week.

The 14-day incidence per 100,000 is 472 compared to 523 per 100,000 last week.

