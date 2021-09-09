Covid-19 mRNA vaccines deemed safe for women at all stages of pregnancy following NIAC recommendation

There is now a lot of experience of vaccinating pregnant women, Dr Peter McKenna, National Clinical Director of the HSE National Women & Infants Health Programme, said.

Women at any stage of pregnancy are now being offered an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), following a recent National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommendation.

The HSE is encouraging women to talk to their obstetrician, midwife or GP about getting their Covid-19 vaccine if they are pregnant and following this consultation, women can attend for a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre at various locations across the country.

“We are recommending women, who are pregnant, trying for a baby or might get pregnant in the future get a Covid-19 vaccine. It is important that pregnant women protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus.

“We are encouraging women to take up this opportunity to avail of the vaccination and protect both themselves and their babies from getting unwell,” Dr McKenna said.

The HSE is encouraging pregnant women to seek out all information on vaccination for pregnant women on the HSE website and to discuss vaccination with their obstetric caregiver.

Most maternity hospitals or units are also having the vaccine discussion with women at their booking visit at around the 12-14 week stage.

Previously, pregnant women were only offered a vaccine if they were between 14 and 36 weeks pregnant.

Locations of walk-in vaccination centres can be found on the HSE’s website.