Covid-19 logjam delays Limerick mayor election until next year

The election of Limerick’s new executive mayor is set to be delayed until next year as it has emerged that councillors will be given powers to seek the mayor’s removal from office.

While a memo brought to Cabinet last week sought approval to hold the mayoral election in Limerick by the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest, Government sources have signalled that it is likely to be next year before it takes place.

The delay is primarily due to the legislative logjam caused by Covid-19 which has limited the number of Dáil, Seanad and committee sittings this year.

The Government hopes a vote for a directly-elected mayor (DEM) can take place in Limerick before summer 2022.

The Limerick DEM plan is being driven by the Local Government Minister Peter Burke, who favours devolving as many powers as possible from central government to the new mayor, including a role in areas like policing, health, transport, urban regeneration and housing.

The legislation proposed by Mr Burke will establish a ministerial committee to oversee the transfer of functions to the new mayor and consider what additional functions they could be assigned.

Asked about the expected delay in the election, Mr Burke insisted work was continuing to pass legislation by the end of this year.

“The new mayor will have a mandate and means so he or she can shape the direction of Limerick city and county into the future, which will be the single biggest reform of local government since the foundation of the State,” he said.

The memo brought to Cabinet by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last week notes that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar supports assigning additional responsibilities and functions to the DEM for Limerick, including in the area of financial assistance for business. The new mayor will also be given powers to convene a rural board to examine issues facing rural areas in Limerick, including planning and development, investment, transport and social isolation.

Draft legislation for the election of a mayor and establishment of a mayor’s office also includes a detailed mechanism to remove the mayor where “there is a major failure to perform functions, or stated misbehaviour”.

Under a triple-lock system, the removal will have to be approved by councillors, the minister and the Oireachtas. A motion seeking the removal of a mayor must be signed by more than half of Limerick city and county councillors before the newly created príomh comhairleoir or council speaker must convene a special public meeting.

The mayor will be given an opportunity to defend his/her position against a motion which must be supported by three-quarters of councillors in order to pass. If passed, the motion compels the minister to set up an independent panel to consider the issue of removing the DEM and will make a recommendation. The minister then has the discretion to sign an order for removal which, if they do, must then be passed by the Dáil and Seanad. An unsuccessful attempt at removal cannot be repeated for a minimum of a year.

The legislation also states that a person running for mayor must be an Irish citizen or resident and at least 18 years old. They either must be nominated by a political party, have 60 registered local government electors willing to sign their papers, or a deposit of €1,000.

A spending limit of €72,100 will apply to candidates, who will be able to reclaim a maximum of €18,500. The salary for the DEM has been set at €134,976, the same as a Minister of State.

The legislation also states that any local authority can hold a plebiscite to set up a DEM in their area in tandem with the next local elections in 2024.

The Government has committed to establishing a Citizens’ Assembly to consider what type of DEM or local government structures are best suited to Dublin.

