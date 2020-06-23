Children with special needs have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a new report (stock image)

The Covid-19 lockdown had a particularly severe impact on children with special needs, according to a new study.



Their parents of feel that their child’s behaviour and social skills regressed while significant social distancing restrictions were in place.

Disruptions to their daily routines had a significant impact and the social isolation negatively affected their mental health, according to the study from Dublin City University (DCU).

The regression reported ranged from mild to very significant, with one Co Tipperary mother reporting that her child was now “very fearful of other grown-ups from outside our home”.

The study explored the impact of coronavirus restrictions on children and young people generally and found while all children missed out, those with special needs were disproportionately impacted.

The research was conducted in May and early June, when many parents reported becoming overwhelmed with the combination of working from home along with homeschooling.

Not having face to face contact with friends was the biggest single issue for children and young people, while more than half of children and parents were very upset with the restrictions on playing sport and the closure of schools.

The study tracked changes to indoor play activities, with almost three in four parents, reporting that their child watched more TV/Netflix than before the pandemic and half of parents saying their child was playing more video games.

Meanwhile, one in three parents, said their child spent no time, or less than 30 minutes, being physically active in the 24 hours prior to completing the survey.

Research leader Dr Carol Barron, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health, DCU said while children were not the face of this pandemic they risked being among its greatest victims.

“The need for 4-18 year-olds to have social interaction with their peers has become very evident from these research findings and the use of technologies to try to overcome the lack of social contact is only minimally effective,” she said.

