Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has warned that Covid-19 is “prevalent in our communities again” as a further 631 new cases were confirmed today, the highest daily total since April.

There are 50 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Ireland today, of which 15 are in ICU.

“Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again,” Dr Holohan said.

“We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease.

"We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds.

“If you experience symptoms of Covid-19 or have any concerns, please isolate and seek a free PCR test as soon as possible. If you are not yet fully vaccinated and a close contact of a person that has tested positive for Covid-19, you also need to isolate and get a free PCR test.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin received his second jab today in Cork and he said the rollout was “continuing at pace”. More than 200,000 doses have been administered in the first four days of this week.

“Thank you to all the team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for your amazing efforts.

“The vaccine rollout is continuing at pace - we’re on track to have everyone aged 60-69 fully vaccinated by the end of next week,” Mr Martin said.