A decontamination wipe conceived by ordnance officers in the Defence Forces has received funding worth almost €2m from the European Commission to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

It follows approval for the wipe last week from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The ground-breaking Anti-Bioagent Wipe (ABwipe) is one of 36 products selected by the European Innovation Council from over 1,400 relevant applications to receive accelerator funding totalling €166m.

It was designed by Irish company, Aquila Bioscience, in collaboration with the Ordnance Corps, whose members have been involved in the concept and product trials.

In mid-March, the Council launched a call for innovative companies to apply for the funding and received a record number of responses.

The successful companies were selected after an independent evaluation of all applications and virtual interviews with those on the shortlist.

The ABwipe is described by the Council as an innovative, safe and effective bio-decontamination technology for non-toxic removal of biological agents, including Covid-19.

It has been handed funding of €1,940,968.75 and is one of five selected in a category for companies focusing on ways to prevent future outbreaks through vaccines, disinfectants and data analytics.

The money will be used to help the company develop its product and break into other markets such as the US after a successful launch here.

The wipes are being used here to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by the HSE, Defence Forces, An Post and homecare services and are aimed at first responders.

The concept of the wipe was developed by recently retired army lieutenant colonel, Ray Lane, whose bomb disposal skills have been acknowledged around the world through his deployment with United Nations peace missions and training courses for counterparts in other military forces.

In conjunction with his ordnance corps colleagues, Col Lane presented a series of potential bio threat scenarios to Professor Lokesh Joshi, co-founder and director of Aquila Bioscience, which is based at NUI Galway where he is also vice president for research and innovation.

The technology was developed over five years and the wipe was first presented to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at McKee barracks in Dublin last month.

Working with the military, the Department of Defence and the European Defence Agency, the company developed a wipe which Professor Joshi said would serve as an essential tool in the arsenal against the virus to stem its spread and save lives.

He said most existing decontamination solutions contained chemicals that were harmful to the skin, health of the user and to the environment.

But ABwipes did not contain harmful elements and could be used on skin and sensitive areas such as eyes, nose and mouth.

Col Lane described AB capability as offering a significant capacity “in protecting people and, ultimately, saving lives”.

