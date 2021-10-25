There have been 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon as the number in hospitals with the virus neared 500.

There were 497 people sick with the virus in hospital on Monday morning, an increase of 24 from Sunday.

There are also 99 people in ICU with the virus, which is the highest figure since March 8 of this year.

HSE chief Paul Reid has said that initiatives run by the health service to increase vaccine uptake among adults appeared to be working as the number registering for vaccination has doubled in recent days.

More than 2,000 people a day on average are registering for vaccines, up from 800-1,000 in the last week.

Vaccine czar Prof Brian MacCraith yesterday revealed that the number of eligible adults not yet fully vaccinated has fallen to 280,000, as he confirmed that close to 93pc of adults have had both doses. This makes Ireland one of the most vaccinated nations on earth.

More than six in 10 people seriously ill with the virus are unvaccinated, latest figures show, despite making up just 10pc of the eligible population.

Health officials have said that unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be seriously ill or hospitalised with the virus when compared with fully vaccinated people.

"Those people are at very high risk of ending up in intensive care, and as Paul [Reid, HSE chief] said yesterday, we have seen people even die as a result of receiving the Covid disease in recent times,” HSE lead on vaccination Damien McCallion told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Monday.