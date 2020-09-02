Covid-19 Ireland: 89 additional cases, one further death

The Department of Health has been notified of 89 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one further death.

There is now a total of 29,114 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 1,777 coronavirus related deaths.

Over the past 14 days, 1,577 cases have been notified, giving a 14 day incidence of 33 cases per hundred thousand population.

Of these cases, the median age is 31 with 71pc of cases occurring and people under the age of 45 years.

There have been 133 cases (8pc) in health care workers.

Out of the 1,577 cases, 717 have been in Dublin, with 182 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick, 106 in Tipperary, and 47, in Wexford. The remaining 416 cases have been spread across 21 other counties.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases in hospital, and six confirmed cases in intensive care.

More to follow..

Online Editors