Covid-19 Ireland: 3,161 new cases as junior minister Frank Feighan tests positive

There have been 3,161 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There are 498 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 78 are in ICUs.

This comes as Frank Feighan, Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The Department of Health said he has received a ‘detected’ result from a PCR test for the virus.

“Minister Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday.

“As per public health advice, Minister Feighan immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result.”

In a statement it said he will continue to follow the public health advice (including working from home) and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away.

Yesterday Environment Minister Eamon Ryan tested negative on a second PCR test after earlier testing positive, and was able to attend the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, encouraged people who have not yet been vaccinated to come forward, telling unvaccinated people it’s “not too late”.

“We know that vaccination provides our strongest defence against severe illness and hospitalisation. It is not too late to become part of our vaccinated pool of people and your participation in the Covid-19 vaccine programme will be welcomed,” Dr Holohan said.

Dr Holohan said that health officials are “beginning to see encouraging signs” in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose.

“The importance of coming forward cannot be overstated. If it is time for your booster, please come forward to receive that booster,” Dr Holohan said.

The CMO said that children are twice as likely to get influenza when compared to adults and are also more likely than adults to experience severe complications of flu. He encouraged people of all ages to receive their flu vaccine this winter.

‘’The flu vaccine will help protect your child against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others such as siblings, parents and grandparents. Children and young people aged 2 to 17 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free,” Dr Holohan said.

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that antigen testing will now be deployed to schools as he said a critical part of Ireland protecting Christmas will be the rigid enforcement of vaccination certificates within hospitality settings such as pubs, cafes, restaurants and clubs.

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork as he formally raised the flag at the new Munster Technology University (MTU), stressed that everyone now has a part to play in defeating the current Covid-19 surge and ensuring that Ireland gets to enjoy a relatively normal Christmas season.