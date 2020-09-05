Covid-19 Ireland: 231 new cases and no further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 231 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland and no further deaths.

There is now a total of 29,534 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The death toll stands at 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 115 are men and 113 are women. 69pc are under the age of 45.

48pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 54 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said; “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell.

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up Covid-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

