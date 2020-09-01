Covid-19 Ireland: 217 additional cases, no further deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 217 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There is now a total of 29,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 1,777 coronavirus related deaths.

Out of the cases reported today, 103 are in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, seven in Waterford, seven in Wicklow, six in Clare, five in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

Read More

Nineteen cases have been identified as community transmission.

There are 36 cases in hospital and six cases in intensive care.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns."

Online Editors