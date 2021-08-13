Covid-19 Ireland: 1,978 new cases confirmed as Ireland sees 10,000 cases in the last week

There have been 1,978 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This is the highest daily case total since January 22 when 2,371 cases were reported.

It comes as the latest figures show that the number of people in critical care is now approaching the figures seen at the peak of the second wave last October.

There are 221 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. The number of patients in intensive care settings is up six from yesterday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, said Nphet has reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and incidence is rising in all 26 counties and across all age groups.

“We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties. In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups.

"While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19.

“At the peak of the second wave in October we had 47 people in critical care. Today we have 43, with 8 new admissions in the last 24 hours,” Dr Glynn said.

The Deputy CMO said that while vaccines do work, “they must also be supported by all of us continuing to follow the public health advice to keep each other safe and break the chains of transmission of Covid-19”.

Dr Glynn is encouraging people to “risk assess their plans” if they are socialising this weekend.

“Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible. Wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then leave. Remember that if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or go to work - and arrange a test,” Dr Glynn said.