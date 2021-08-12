Covid-19 Ireland: 1,903 new cases confirmed as hospital figures rise to 219

Dr Tony Holohan said the vaccine is 95pc effective at preventing hospitalisation with Covid-19.

There have been 1,903 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

This is the highest daily case total since January 23 of this year as Ireland’s incidence continues to rise.

As of 8am this morning, there were 219 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. Covid-19 hospital figures have increased by 13 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 169 people have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of April, 94 of which occurred in April. Thirty-seven people died with the virus in May, while 14 died with the virus in June and 16 people in July.

Eight people have died with the virus so far in August, Nphet has confirmed. Seven people in Ireland have died with Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health encouraged unvaccinated people to register for a vaccine as he reminded people they provide “approximately 95pc protection against hospitalisation”.

“We know that vaccines work. They are about 80pc effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95pc protection against hospitalisation. This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant. Ireland’s vaccination programme is currently preventing at least 2,700 cases per week per million population.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme has shown not only the best of scientific and medical endeavour, but also commendable solidarity by those who have come forward to receive a vaccine for the good of themselves and their wider community.

“While uptake has been fantastic, there are some who have not yet taken the opportunity to get protected through vaccination. For those who remain unsure, have questions or concerns, please access trusted sources of information like your GP or pharmacist and look at the information available on www.hse.ie,” Dr Holohan said.