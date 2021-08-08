Covid-19 Ireland: 1,837 new cases confirmed as 208 people are hospitalised with the virus

There have been 1,837 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

There are 208 people in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 10 from yesterday, while there are 31 in ICU, down two compared to Saturday.

The daily case total is the highest recorded since January 23 when there were 1,905 cases confirmed.

This comes as Ireland’s 14-day national incidence has climbed to 386 cases per 100,000, the highest rate of infection since February.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn pointed out that Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Louth and Galway have the highest incidence of the disease with over 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Glynn urged people in these counties to exercise caution in the coming days and weeks.

"There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including due to the potential effect of the recent August Bank Holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns,” Dr Glynn said.

"Although the link between cases and severe disease has been very substantially weakened through vaccination, it has not been completely broken, and unfortunately due to the high incidence, we continue to see an increasing number of people in hospital," he said.

More than 5,000 people had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre by this morning, HSE Chief Paul Reid has said.

Close to 90pc of adults have now received at least one dose while 77pc have been fully vaccinated.

Mr Reid said the country was at a “key juncture” and that rising cases “still pose a real threat”.