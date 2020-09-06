Covid-19 Ireland: 138 new cases, no further deaths

THERE have been 138 new cases of Covid-19 reported overnight.

As of midnight last night the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of the 138 new cases.

There have been no deaths recorded overnight.

68 cases are in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, nine in Galway, nine in Kildare, five in Cork, five in Wexford, five in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

59 are men, 79 are women, 67pc are under 45 years of age. 39pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

23 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There are now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Online Editors