Covid-19 Ireland: 1,345 new cases confirmed by Department of Health

There have been 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

There are currently 105 people in Irish hospitals with the virus, of which 21 are in ICU.

Almost 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland as of Friday, with close to 2.4m adults fully vaccinated.

HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed that more than 50,000 vaccines were given yesterday and he called for anyone over the age of 18 that has not registered for the vaccine to do so.

“Over 50,000 vaccines administered again yesterday. Just a reminder to anyone at any age over 18 that you can still register. If you are fully vaccinated you have high levels of protection against being hospitalised or ICU. Let's turn the tide on Delta Variant,” Mr Reid said this morning.

This comes as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) are considering making vaccination available to children under 16.

It is expected that the Government will receive updated advice from NIAC on the matter next week on whether 12 to 15-year-olds should receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

This is after Dr Colm Henry of the HSE said that children will likely have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

"It was 60-70pc of the population... but because we're dealing with a more transmissible variant, the estimate has gone up to 85-90pc.

"If the estimate is that high... it would infer we would need to include age groups going down right to children. That's based on the current estimate of herd immunity that might be needed to deal with the increased transmissibility of Delta,” Mr Henry said at the weekly HSE briefing.