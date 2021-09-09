Covid-19 Ireland: 1,292 new cases confirmed as number in hospital falls to 331

There have been 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

As of 8am this morning, there were 331 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, down four on yesterday.

There are 54 people in intensive care with the virus, down two from 56 yesterday.

There have been 11 recorded Covid-19 outbreaks in primary schools in the seven days up to September 4, latest Health Surveillance Protection Centre data on outbreaks shows.

There were 22 outbreaks in childcare settings while a total of 126 outbreaks were recorded in those seven days.

It is estimated between 10,000 and 12,000 children are out of school or childcare due to restricting their movements at home as a result of being close contacts of confirmed cases in education settings.

More than 83pc of the population over 12 are now fully vaccinated while close to 90pc of the same cohort have received at least one dose.

The incidence of the disease appears to be falling across the country, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, has said.

Dr Holohan said there has been a stabilisation of hospitalisations and ICU admissions and that Incidence of Covid-19 in adolescents and young adults is “falling significantly”.

“We are seeing early encouraging signs that the rate of infection is plateauing in children of school going age. Nphet will continue to monitor this trend over the coming weeks,” Dr Holohan said.

