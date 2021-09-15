Covid-19 Ireland: 1,185 new cases confirmed as three in four Covid deaths since April in people not fully vaccinated

Health chiefs have said 1,185 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

Meanwhile 24 more deaths related to the virus have been reported in the past seven days, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland to 5,179.

As of 8am today, there were 292 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 65 are in ICU. Hospitalisation figures are stabilising and slowly falling, but ICU figures have risen by five in the past 24 hours.

Since April, approximately four out of every five people admitted to ICU and approximately three out of every four deaths associated with Covid-19 were in people who were not fully vaccinated, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

“Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease.

“If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19,” he added.

The five day moving average of new cases is 1,212.

Ireland is still on track for a planned significant easing of Covid-19 restrictions at the end of next month – although outbreaks in schools have shot up, Dr Holohan said.

There are signs that, although a lot of virus is still circulating, the country is past the peak of infection, he told the Oireachtas Health Committee earlier today.

Questioned on whether another lockdown would be considered if the situation deteriorates, Dr Holohan said "we can never absolutely rule anything out", but he does not expect to see severe restrictions reintroduced.