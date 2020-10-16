Covid-19 does not recognise the Border. Nor should our strategy

Halloween is huge in Derry. It’s a week-long event with ghost tours, exhibitions, musical events and a massive fireworks display. If you rock up in Derry city centre on Halloween night, you would look out of place if you were not in costume.

I had my outfit sorted early this year. I was going to dress up as Mother of the Bride. My daughter and her fiancé were due to get married on October 31 in a lovely country house in Co Derry. On Wednesday morning, the Stormont Executive announced that only 25 attendees would be allowed at a wedding ceremony, and receptions were out.

Lots of couples have had to rethink their wedding plans. Should they go ahead with a small ceremony and accept that there wouldn’t even be a glass of champagne and a few canapés afterwards? Not only that, but the restrictions prohibiting visits to other households mean that the parents of the groom couldn’t even be asked round to the bride’s house for tea and cake.

My daughter’s wedding has been postponed until next year, but that’s not due to what was announced at Stormont. The coronavirus doesn’t recognise the Border, and nor do human relationships. The groom is from Wexford. His family and lots of guests would not be allowed to travel outside their county if the Level 3 restrictions that came into force in the Republic for three weeks from October 6 were still in place. It was too much of a gamble to wait and see if those rules would be lifted four days before the wedding.

People who live in Border communities have been thinking and acting on an all-island basis for decades. In the north-west especially, there are many people who live in Donegal and work in Derry. People in Derry attend college in Letterkenny. Shopping and socialising, childcare and family visits are not limited by the fact that there are two jurisdictions. The “punt purse” owned by the Ma in Derry Girls is a real thing, only now it contains euros.

In that context, an all-island approach is the only way to tackle Covid-19. The messages of “wash your hands” and “keep your distance” have been consistent north and south, but the introduction of face masks guidelines was much slower in the North and the rate of compliance much lower.

Some have speculated that Bobby Storey’s funeral, where many mourners gathered without masks, might have been used by some as an excuse not to comply with the guidelines. In fact, the real damage came from the DUP First Minister Arlene Foster’s refusal for more than two months to share a platform at daily Stormont Executive briefings with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended the former IRA man’s funeral. A visible united front was needed to deliver a clear and consistent public health message.

The difficulty for Foster is that the DUP is deeply divided. Before last weekend, it seemed that the Executive had reached an agreement on containment measures, only for that to unravel when the party’s MPs flew home from Westminster for the weekend. In some ways, you have to feel for the DUP leader. It can’t be easy to sell a position of being guided by the science in relation to Covid-19 to a party that still contains a significant rump of creationists who think the world began 6,000 years ago on a Wednesday.

When a senior party member such as Sammy Wilson is so vocally anti-mask, and when Health Minister Robin Swann of the Ulster Unionist Party is looking over his shoulder to see if the DUP are coming after him, it matters. Unionism is afraid of taking an all-island approach to tackling Covid-19 because it believes that voters will see this as following Dublin, and following Dublin equates to being less British. That’s nonsense. In reality, people don’t care about the national question when they’re worrying about elderly parents in care homes or whether their teens are going to pick up the virus on the school bus.

The rate of the spread of Covid-19 in the north-west has been shocking. From the start of the pandemic up until September, the numbers in Derry were consistently low. It’s hard to identify a single reason for the recent rapid rise. We do know that household transmission is the greatest spreader of the virus. Lots of First Holy Communions and Confirmations that had been postponed in the spring took place in September, when restrictions had been eased and children had returned to school. Extended family gatherings would not have been unusual.

The recommencement of competitive sport meant people gathering in larger groups. It’s hard to contain your personal excitement when your club wins its first county championship in decades.

Fatigue and a sense of “maybe we’ve escaped the worst of it in this part of the country” may have been a factor. People are human and sometimes they let their guard down.

We have such a high level of connectivity and interdependence on this island that it makes sense to replicate that in our approach to Covid-19. A consistent all-island approach on the opening of shops, the hospitality sector and schools, for example, would reinforce the public health message. The repetitive but necessary messages of “wash your hands”, “wear a mask”, “stay two metres apart” and so on have been getting lost in the very real questions about where people can shop, what will be open and when, who they can meet and what exactly constitutes a bubble.

Impatience is another factor. Our parents and grandparents survived wars and rationing and learned to take a long view. Our generation expects next-day delivery of everything from clothes to cures. Frustrating as it is, we must accept that there is no quick fix.

As for me, I’m trying to take the positives out of this and am viewing the wedding postponement as an opportunity to make sure I have an even better costume for the big party next Halloween.

Expand Close Patricia Mac Cabe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patricia Mac Cabe

Patricia Mac Bride is a political commentator who lives in Derry and divides her work life between Derry and Dublin

Read More