Covid-19 does not recognise the Border. Nor should our strategy

Controversial: The funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey in June Expand

Patricia Mac Bride

Halloween is huge in Derry. It’s a week-long event with ghost tours, exhibitions, musical events and a massive fireworks display. If you rock up in Derry city centre on Halloween night, you would look out of place if you were not in costume.

I had my outfit sorted early this year. I was going to dress up as Mother of the Bride. My daughter and her fiancé were due to get married on October 31 in a lovely country house in Co Derry. On Wednesday morning, the Stormont Executive announced that only 25 attendees would be allowed at a wedding ceremony, and receptions were out.

Lots of couples have had to rethink their wedding plans. Should they go ahead with a small ceremony and accept that there wouldn’t even be a glass of champagne and a few canapés afterwards? Not only that, but the restrictions prohibiting visits to other households mean that the parents of the groom couldn’t even be asked round to the bride’s house for tea and cake.