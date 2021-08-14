Intensive care Consultant Dr Catherine Motherway (right) and staff with a patient suffering from Covid-19 in the ICU department of Limerick Hospital. Picture by Gerry Mooney

A further 2,074 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this afternoon.

There are now 229 people in hospitals, 43 of whom are in Intensive Care Units. The last time case numbers reached over 2,000 was in January of this year.

There were 15 deaths confirmed for the last week on 11 August, and the total number to date is 5,059.

Meanwhile, over 75,000 young people in the 12 to 15 age group have registered for the vaccine on the online registration portal.

Read More

HSE Paul Reid confirmed today that over 10,000 vaccines were administered to the age group in the first 24 hours.

We have breached 2000 cases per day, 2074 cases today, the first time we have had more than 2000 cases since 21 January. We have had more than 2000 cases on only 21 of the 532 days since we reported the first case here. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/oNx9cz2H0x — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) August 14, 2021

He said: “Children have sacrificed so much in this pandemic too and they have shown maturity beyond their years. Vaccinations are our way out of this awful period.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has confirmed that the country has reported over 10,000 cases of covid-19 in the last week.

Urging people not to become “complacent”, Dr Glynn said areas in the west and north west have a particularly high rate of covid-19, and incidence rates are rising throughout the country.

On Twitter, he said: “We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week alone, and while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Louth, and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties.

“While incidence is particularly high in those aged 16 to 29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups.”

Dr Glynn said almost 80 pc of adults are now fully vaccinated.

“This is having a real and significant impact on the disease profile here, with vaccines now preventing at least 10,000 cases and about 500 hospital admissions every week,” he said.

However, he noted that hospital admissions are rising, adding that at the beginning of July, there was an average of 7 admission to hospital a day, compared to 31 admissions recorded over the past week.