Covid-19 booster vaccines get green light as new advice says pregnant women can now get vaccine at any stage

The green light has been given to the roll-out of a Covid-19 booster vaccine to people who have lower immune defences while new advice also says that pregnant women can be given a vaccine at any stage of their pregnancy.

The new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) was announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today.

Niac’s updated advice also recommends a booster shot.

The vaccine will be offered to immunocompromised people aged 12 years and older, regardless of whether the initial Covid-19 vaccine they received was an mRNA or an adenoviral vector vaccine.

Mr Donnelly said a third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines an be given as a booster a minimum of two months after the last dose of the primary vaccination schedule.

This will apply to immunocompromised people over the age of 12.

Niac has also recommended that pregnant women should be offered mRNA Covid-19 vaccination at any stage of pregnancy following an individual benefit/risk discussion with their doctor.

“In April this year, the Niac had recommended that pregnant women be offered mRNA Covid-19 vaccination between 14-36 weeks’ gestation,” said Mr Donnelly.

“It has updated this recommendation based on the growing body of evidence on the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination.

“The evidence clearly indicates that the benefits of vaccination outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.”

Teachers who are in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy and are unvaccinated have raised concern about returning to the classroom.

Mr Donnelly said: “The evidence shows that vaccination is the best way to protect both mother and baby from serious harm from Covid-19 and I am pleased to today announce that Covid-19vaccination will be available at all stages of pregnancy.

“I am aware that many pregnant people and their partners will have questions about this update to the vaccination programme, and I encourage anyone who has any concerns to engage with their obstetric care team and the many trusted sources of information available in order to make the best decision for you and your baby.

“I will now work with my department, the HSE and the high level task force to implement these recommendations as soon as possible.

“As we move into this new stage of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that all of those eligible for vaccination but who remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, should initiate/complete their vaccination course.

"Vaccination along with our continued adherence to the public health advice we are all so familiar with are the best ways we can protect ourselves, our loves ones and our country’s re-opening.

“If you display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others,” he added.