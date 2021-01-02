Covid-19 battle: ‘We have been totally overwhelmed, I have a sinking feeling the darkest days are yet to come. We have lost control’

The vaccines – the miracle elixirs that would mark the beginning of the end – had finally arrived.

In jubilant scenes offering respite for a public desperate for hope, Annie Lynch, the 79-year-old grandmother from the Liberties in Dublin, was the first person to roll up her sleeve and r eceive the injection.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” she told nurse Deborah Cross before a round of applause erupted from those looking on inside St James’s Hospital in the capital.

Across the city in the Covid assessment hub at the Mater another pandemic story, one much more sobering, was playing out in front of GP Maitiú O Tuathail.

Read More

The elderly man in front of him wasn’t rolling up his sleeve. Instead, he was sitting in total silence while a nurse inserted a swab in his nasal passage, reassuring him it would all be over in a few seconds.

There was no clapping or cheering when she finished, no photo-call or joyous proclamations of better days to come. For the latest probable case of Covid-19, a man who had avoided infection for almost 10 months, there was only fear.

“This was someone who had cocooned most of the year,” says Dr O Tuathail.

“The sense of fear coming from that man was something I haven’t experienced since the start of the pandemic. Real fear. He didn’t speak a word.

"The situation since last week really is very worrying. We are seeing people in their 70s who didn’t get infected during the first wave and cocooned really well and they basically had visitors over on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day. Two people I had today got calls to say they were close contacts. These people hadn’t had anyone over in months. They are all asking same thing, ‘When can I get the vaccine?’ At the minute we have no answer.”

In a week that started with the joyous arrival of the vaccines and ended with a full Level 5 lockdown amid an explosion of Covid-19 infections, the nation reached a strange moment in the pandemic, particularly as the New Year rang in.

As queues of cars piled up outside testing centres around the country and case numbers rocketed, the joy of the first Covid inoculations became a distant memory.

Testing of close contacts had to stop, the system too overwhelmed to cope. Hospitals, filling up by the hour, moved closer and closer to capacity. The HSE had reached into its surge capacity within the defence forces to help with contact tracing and swabbing, the German lab had been utilised to increase capacity to process swabs and extra lanes had been added at testing sites to cope with numbers.

Then, in a stark warning issued on New Year’s Eve, the HSE told everyone to act like they had Covid-19.

“In the space of a week it seems we have just been totally overwhelmed,” says Dr O Tuathail.

“We are dealing with a different beast in comparison to previous waves. Although this was predictable, it has hit us so much quicker than the first time and it’s the speed of the explosion in cases that has taken everyone by surprise.

"I have this sinking feeling in my stomach that the darkest days of the pandemic are yet to come because in the last week it feels like we have lost control of this.”

On New Year’s Eve, a day when Infectious disease consultant Jack Lambert was rostered to be off, he found himself on his way into work in the Mater Hospital.

“The numbers are increasing and that means the hospitals are getting busier,” he says.

“We have been quiet in the hospitals but now there are more people being admitted on a daily basis. This is the worst time period for respiratory illness to spread and it was very predictable that things would flare up again.”

Dr Lambert, who has been critical of lockdowns, says the third since the pandemic began has his full support.

“Part of living with Covid is maximising Covid prevention and that is not happening, the numbers show that,” he says.

“When this started in February/March we were at the end of winter. This time we are in a different stage of winter and we are in for a tough couple of months. The Government didn’t have any choice but to enhance restrictions. We are in for a number of months now before the [full] vaccine roll out, another six to nine months before we are home free.”

In Donegal, a region that has been a long-suffering hotspot, Dr Dennis McCauley had just finished a days work at his surgery in Lifford.

In line with soundings coming from GPs cross the country, he is in the thick of a busy period that looks set to continue for the next two weeks.

“This is the third time this has happened,” he says. “Let them mix and the infections will come.”

The mixing, he says, started when the gastro-pubs and restaurants reopened. Socialising and pre-Christmas meet-ups in houses that followed has combined to create the perfect storm. Recent hospitalisations in the area have included a healthy and fit 26-year-old, one of the cases traced to a number of celebrations in a local pub. Half of Raphoe got sick as a result, adds McCauley.

“The gastro pubs opened up two weeks before the surge happened and it was predictable,” he says.

“Epidemiology is a very logical science. You add one and one and you get two. Then the visits between houses got added to the mix and here we are.”

Despite the current chaos, Dr McAuley is optimistic. With vaccines on the horizon this is a time for people to buckle down, commit to the public health measures and push through to the end of the pandemic.

“We have done this before in Donegal and we have got through it,” he says. “It’s going to be a bit scary hairy this week and next week and then it’s going to be fine. We have been doing it all year.”

Meanwhile, as contact tracing teams across the country desperately raced to contact the growing numbers of infected people, a pattern was emerging. Complex cases, ones that have to be referred to regional public health departments, were stacking up. Often involving a workplace or a business setting, they require more detailed investigation and often associated with outbreaks.

In the public health department in the midlands, senior medical officer Dr Fiona McGuire and her colleagues had braced themselves for a busy January but were suddenly in the midst of another surge.

“Things escalated quicker than we predicted,” she says. “We normally run an on-call service over Christmas, this year we had to make sure we had more staff than usual working to cope with the increasing numbers and to cope with the increasing complexity of stuff we are seeing. We were phoning people on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.”

Cases linked to restaurants, hairdressers and nail salons – all associated with the pre-Christmas period – were being identified, something the team had expected.

However, concern was mounting over a number of cases being linked to a setting they had commonly dealt with in wave one – nursing homes.

“We started to see more cases in residential acre facilities like nursing homes and more outbreaks again in nursing homes,” says Dr McGuire.

“This is what nobody wants to see. We also have cases of people going to visit a loved one in a residential care setting and then being told the next day that they’re the contact of a case. Then they are suddenly worrying if they become positive will that affect the person they visited in residential care.

"Over Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day through to the 28th and the 29th we [have been] calling people if they have been associated with a complex case. They had already been told so they have a day or two to digest it. By the time we call they realise they have been in contact with other people. They are upset and devastated. Not about themselves, about the people they may have infected.”

Back in Dublin, Dr O Tuathail was working the graveyard shift on New Year’s Eve. There was little talk about the vaccine and a growing concern over how the pummelled health-care system, short-staffed and facing new surges of Covid infections, was going to cope.

The vials of vaccine rolling through supply chains embody real promise – a glimpse of a future that resembles life before masks, distancing and holidays spent apart. But it will be months before enough people have been inoculated to make a real difference. Until then a return to normal will remain tantalisingly out of reach.

“The hospitals across Dublin are under serious pressure, the GPs are swamped and the numbers are rocketing,” says Dr O Tuathail.

“Things are worse than I expected them to be much quicker and this is only the start of it.”