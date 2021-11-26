COVID-19: 4,620 new cases with 118 patients in intensive care units

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 4,620 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 571 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 118 were in intensive care units.

The figures come as the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) met to assess the situation for GPs who are facing an enormous demand for PCR tests from patients with symptoms.

Following the meeting Dr Nuala O’Connor, ICGP Covid Lead and Dr Denis McCauley, IMO GP Chair have called on the public to focus on what they can do to help reduce the spread of Covid.

Dr O’Connor said: “As GPs we cannot diagnose Covid without a PCR test and it is really important that everyone with any symptoms, even mild ones, self-isolate and await the results of a PCR test.

"Antigen tests have their place but where symptoms are present you need a PCR. It is incredibly frustrating for patients, but we really want to keep everyone as safe as possible and that means following basic public health advice.”

Meanwhile, Dr McCauley said: “GPs, like all other parts of the health system, are extremely busy with both Covid and non-Covid presentations. It is really important that we continue to care and treat non-Covid issues, so we need public support to reduce the spread of this disease to allow capacity for other care to continue.

"The best way to stop the chain of transmission is to self-isolate as soon as you have symptoms and await the result of a PCR test.

“Vaccination has given us hope and reduced serious illness and death among those vaccinated, but we are not out of the woods and must continue with the basic measures.”

While the PCR testing system is under unprecedented strain currently, across all test centres, an average of 97pc of people referred for testing by GPs and the contact tracing service receive their test on the same day or the next day, the statement said.