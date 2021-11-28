| 4.2°C Dublin

Covid-19: 3,735 new cases with 117 people in intensive care units

A further 3,735 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

At 8am today, there were 566 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 117 were in intensive care.

HSE chief Paul Reid said yesterday on social media that: “There’s no doubt that the pubic have responded once again to aim to de-risk the situation in relation to Covid-19. Yes, it’s a longer road. But I know that for all of those who are working in healthcare, and are simply exhausted, this is hugely appreciated. Thank you.”

Separately, a Fine Gael TD has said that a special HSE helpline urgently needs to be set up to provide information and support to Irish citizens impacted by the new Covid-19 variant.

Deputy Colm Burke, Fine Gael Spokesperson on Health and a member of the Oireachtas Health Committee said: “Omicron, the new Covid virus variant, is a real and present danger to the whole world.

"The new variant already has a foothold in many countries, including in the UK where a small number of cases have been identified so far. More cases are inevitable. It is possible, even likely, that the variant may have arrived in Ireland.”


