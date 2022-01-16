The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 10,753 new PCR confirmed Covid-19 cases .

In addition, yesterday 4,208 cases were logged from people who registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal, which opened on January 14.

As of 8am, 965 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised of whom 88 are in intensive care units.

The Department of Health said that the HPSC and its surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of Covid-19.

HSE chief Paul Reid said yesterday on social media that: “A consistent set of Covid-19 trends give great hope.”

Yesterday, 940 people were in hospital and 83 people were in ICU and fewer were on oxygen support.

"Booster vaccines and the public’s response have so far eased the worst impacts. Please get your booster asap,” he added.

