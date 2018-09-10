'Covered in stab wounds and drenched in blood' - man nearly has nose cut off over €60 drugs

A MANHUNT is underway after a man was stabbed up to 12 times in the city centre on Saturday night, over just €60 of drugs.

Gardai in Kevin Street are investigating the brutal assault of the 29-year-old on the O’Donovan Rossa Bridge, near Merchants Quay, at about 11.45pm.

A witness told Independent.ie that the man managed to make his way to the homeless shelter “covered in stab wounds and drenched in blood” before collapsing.

He added that dozens of witnesses pleaded with the attacker to stop but said nothing could be done to de-escalate the situation.

SICKENING

“It was all over a dispute involving drugs worth just €60,” he said.

“Loads of people were around at the time and witnessed this man getting stabbed over and over again. He was struck in the chest, legs and face.

“His nose was nearly cut off – it was sickening thing to see.

“Everyone was shouting at him to leave it out, but your man just kept on stabbing him.

“I even jumped in to push him away, but I was afraid for my own safety and backed off.”

The witness said the injured man was taken inside Merchants Quay and given assistance by staff members before emergency services arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

“There were about four ambulances and more than 20 garda cars around – it was chaos,” the witness added.

The attacker is understood to have fled the scene before gardai arrived and is currently at large.

Gardai said no arrests have yet been made but confirmed investigations were underway.

Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) chief executive Tony Geoghegan expressed his shock and thanked his staff for their professionalism during the terrifying ordeal.

“I was away at the time but got a phone call from the workers here telling me what had happened. My understanding is that the individual was stabbed on the bridge and we took him,” he said.

“All our staff are medically trained and were able to look after this man until emergency services arrived.”

Mr Geoghegan said any member of MQI distressed by the incident will be given support.

“The sight of blood can be very upsetting for anyone and we have an employee assistance programme in place for anyone that needs it,” he said.

