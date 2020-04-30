Coveney was contacted by Keelings before controversial influx of 189 workers during lockdown

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was contacted directly by Keelings before the company flew 189 seasonal workers in from Bulgaria during the Covid-19 lockdown, Independent.ie has confirmed.

The controversy over the seasonal workers was described by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a "debacle" today.

The revelation of Mr Coveney's personal involvement in the saga comes as the Dáil heard demands for the company's site to be inspected.

Mr Varadkar launched a review of the rules around foreign workers following the outcry over the fruit producer's flight during the lockdown.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, expressed his discomfort about the flight, saying it was "not consistent" with public health advice regarding travel.

In a u-turn, Mr Varadkar subsequently said he "shares the discomfort expressed" by Dr Holohan.

The Government had previously appeared to defend the company, saying seasonal workers were critical to the agricultural sector "in terms of harvesting, planting and tending functions".

However, Mr Coveney's role was not previously known.

The Tánaiste was contacted by Keelings, his spokesman said, and one of his advisors spoke to the company. Mr Coveney's spokesman said the only issue raised was a query about airports remaining open.

"Their query was specific to whether airports and ports in Ireland would remain open, and they have, as per Government statements," the spokesman said.

Mr Coveney's links to the Keeling family are well known.

Keelings chief executive, Caroline Keeling, is a member of the Export Trade Council at the Department of Foreign Affairs. She is also a member of the board of Bord Bia, chair of the Horticulture Board of Bord Bia and chair of Dublin Action Plan for Jobs Implementation Committee.

Her father, Joe Keeling, was appointed as chairman of Horse Racing Ireland by Mr Coveney when he was Minister for Agriculture. Mr Coveney described Mr Keeling as being "eminently well qualified for this appointment, given both his very successful business background in the agri-food sector and his interest in horse racing".

The Keelings issue was raised twice in the Dáil today.

According to Independent TD Thomas Pringle, Keelings told the workers that it was advised that 49 people could be quarantined at a time, but this was then reduced to 19 people.

Mr Pringle asked the Taoiseach who, within the Government, was advising the company.

Mr Varadkar said he didn't know who had advised Keelings.

"I think, as far as that debacle is concerned, it was probably a case of there being many arms of Government, and all arms of Government not having spoken to each other. I think that's what went wrong there," he said.

The Taoiseach said a new system means anyone entering the airport has to fill in a form, declare where they're staying and give their mobile number to make sure they self-isolate and self-restrict for 14 days.

TD Paul Murphy called for inspections of the Keelings site by the HSE or the Health and Safety Authority.

"It is an absolute disaster waiting to happen in terms of workers' health and safety," he told Business Minister Heather Humphreys in the Dáil.

Keelings confirmed that the seasonal workers flew on a charter flight from Sofia to Dublin on Monday, April 13. The company said that all 189 had been health-screened by a doctor before they travelled to Sofia airport, where they were checked for temperature before entry, with all regulations adhered to.

"They were taken straight to their housing. In accordance with HSE guidelines, they cannot work for 14 days after their arrival and their movements are restricted," the company said in a statement two weeks ago. "We will take care of these colleagues as we take care of all of our people, permanent or temporary.

"They will be subject to further medical screening before they start work at Keelings. We will continue to consult with the HSE and other appropriate agencies to ensure both our staff and the communities they live in remain safe."

This evening, a spokesperson for the company said: “Keelings has worked and will continue to work in compliance & co-operation with various Government agencies at all stages, to ensure continuity of Ireland’s essential food supply chain.”