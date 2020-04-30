| 9.7°C Dublin

Coveney was contacted by Keelings before controversial influx of 189 workers during lockdown

Taoiseach blames bad communication for Sofia-to-Dublin flight, describing it as a 'debacle'

File photo: Tanaiste Simon Coveney trying out some strawberries at the Keelings display at the Bloom Festival in the Phoenix Park, Dublin in 2014

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was contacted directly by Keelings before the company flew 189 seasonal workers in from Bulgaria during the Covid-19 lockdown, Independent.ie has confirmed.

The controversy over the seasonal workers was described by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a "debacle" today.

The revelation of Mr Coveney's personal involvement in the saga comes as the Dáil heard demands for the company's site to be inspected.