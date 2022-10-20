Coveney summons Iranian Ambassador over ‘disproportionate’ crackdown on protests and supplying of weapons to Russia

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney summoned the Iranian Ambassador on Thursday over the crackdown on protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Ms Amini’s death in police custody following detention by ‘morality police’ has set off weeks of protests which have triggered brutal crackdowns by the regime of Ebrahim Raisi.

Mr Coveney said he summoned Dr Masoud Eslami to Iveagh House this morning to relay his “deep concerns” over recent events in Iran and Ukraine.

“I summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Iveagh House to relay to him again my deep concerns regarding the circumstances of the arrest and death of Mahsa Amini and the disproportionate response of the Iranian security authorities to the women and men of Iran who have come out to protest.

“I also expressed my concerns for the safety and well being of the competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi,” Mr Coveney said.

This referred to Ms Rekabi competing in an international climbing competition without a hijab, as is required in Iran.

The move was taken as supportive of the protests in Iran but Iran’s Olympic committee has said Ms Rekabi will not be punished or suspended.

Supporters of Rekabi, however, remain worried for the 33-year-old climber as other athletes have been targeted by the government for supporting the protests currently rocking Iran.

Activists say security forces already have killed more than 200 people and arrested thousands in an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

Mr Coveney said he also urged Iran to “stop supplying weaponry to Russia”.

“Russia’s deliberate and repeated targeting of Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure is a gross violation of international law.

"Iran’s supply of weaponry to Russia is directly contributing to these violations.

“This morning, the EU adopted additional targeted sanctions against Iranian individuals and an entity involved in the development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles drones and their delivery to Russia. More will also be added in coming weeks,” Mr Coveney said.