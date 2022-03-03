Youth tried to pull a detective’s gun from its holster during a violent incident outside garda station

A youth man tried to pull a detective’s gun from its holster during a violent disorder incident involving up to eight youths outside a garda station.

Oluwadamilare Olabode (20) was identified by gardaí because he was wearing a beige coat that was far too big for him and he “stuck out like a sore thumb”.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to May.

The defendant, of Chapel Grove in Balbriggan, was found guilty of violent disorder outside Balbriggan garda station on June 13, 2019.

Detective Garda Ged Moroney told Swords District Court he went to the scene at 11.55pm after getting a 999 call about a person being kicked by up to eight youths near the garda station.

He saw a male being kicked on the ground by six or seven youths. This male ran away when gardaí arrived.

Gda Moroney spoke to a youth, who was not the defendant, and asked for his name. This youth was aggressive and told him to “f**k off, you’re not arresting me”.

As gardaí tried to arrest him, Garda Colin Fitzpatrick said this man started shouting “come and get them off me”, and “record them”.

Gda Fitzpatrick said six of the group, including Olabode, ran at him, and he received a shoulder into the back as well as bumps and kicks.

Gda Fitzpatrick said his firearm became exposed and he could see a hand go on to it.

He released the arrested youth, and turned to face Olabode, who had a hand on his holster and was pulling it.

Gda Fitzpatrick pushed the youth away, shouting “armed gardaí, get away”, and they all ran away.

Gardaí identified Olabode as the culprit because of his beige coat.

In evidence, Olabode denied he tried to pull the detective’s gun and holster. He did not see anyone assaulted, nor was he involved in an assault.

Finding Olabode guilty, Judge Dempsey said he had a “very selective memory”.