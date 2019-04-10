Youth allegedly raped 'vulnerable' girl (12) he met on Facebook,court told

A YOUTH is alleged to have raped a 12-year-old girl he met on Facebook, then forced her to perform a sex act on his friend by threatening to post pictures on social media, a court has been told.

The accused, who was 16 at the time, is accused of raping the "vulnerable" young girl three times during two meetings when he brought her to secluded areas in west Dublin housing estates.

A court was told he was arrested after she saw him months later in a public library and told her father, who chased and caught him with the help of an off-duty garda.

The accused, who is now aged 20, is facing trial at the Central Criminal Court after he was served with a book of evidence and granted bail.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, as well as two counts of orally raping and one of anally raping the girl, at locations in west Dublin on dates in August 2015.

His lawyer said he would be "fully contesting" the charges.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda David Jennings told Dublin District Court the girl became friends with the accused on Facebook and went with her friend to meet him outside a supermarket.

He took her to a nearby housing estate where he dragged her into a secluded area and began to "touch her up and rub her all over," it was alleged.

She told gardaí she pushed him away and told him to stop but he pushed her down onto the ground and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

A co-accused allegedly took pictures on his mobile phone and these were shown to her before she went home, Gda Jennings continued.

Three days later, it was alleged, she met the accused again at another shopping centre, in the afternoon.

They were both with friends and he again led her into a housing estate where he pushed her to the ground and forced her to perform oral sex on him, Gda Jennings continued.

He said it was alleged the accused then turned her around, pulled down her trousers and anally raped her.

He then told her to perform oral sex on his friend and said if she did not, the photos would be posted on social media, the court heard.

It was alleged she did so and went home, later telling her mother.

In February 2016, she was with her parents in a public library when she saw the accused and pointed him out to her parents.

Her father confronted the accused, who ran into a car park and was apprehended by the man and Det Gda Jennings.

At that time, he was brought back to a relative's house and it was alleged that within an hour he contacted the girl on Facebook Messenger and spoke about having her father arrested.

The court heard the gardaí could not locate the accused for 18 months and believed he was living outside the jurisdiction.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client would say that in the library, the girl's father approached him, asked his name and said "you are the guy who assaulted my little girl" before chasing him.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted bail subject to strict conditions in the accused's own bond of €500, with an independent surety of €5,000, half in cash.

He is to sign on daily at his local garda station and have no contact with the alleged victim or her family.

A co-accused is also facing trial.

