Youth (17) charged with murder of Tallaght man Adam Muldoon

A 17 year old Dublin youth has today been charged with murder of Tallaght man Adam Muldoon at the weekend.

The youth was brought to a sitting of the Children’s Court this morning where he appeared in front of Judge John O’Connor.

He was accompanied by his grandparents. Detective Garda Nuala Burke from Rathfarnham garda station told the court that the youth made no reply when arrested this morning, but when charged at the station he replied "no".

The boy’s solicitor Michael Hennessy said he had a "deep concern for the psychiatric wellbeing" of his client and asked that he be provided with psychiatric attention on arrival at his place of detention. The youth was also granted legal aid.

He was ordered to be detained at Oberstown Childrens’ Detention Campus and is due to appear at a sitting of the Children's Court in Tallaght on June 29. The youth sat with his arms folded throughout the short hearing with his grandmother sitting to his right.

Both grandparents hugged him before he was led from the court room, and his grandmother cried openly as she left.

