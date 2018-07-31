A cosmetologist who owes the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland almost €51,000 has been ordered to sell two cars or “face Mountjoy”.

'You're running out of chances' - Beauty expert who owes MIBI €51k after car crash ordered to sell two cars or 'face Mountjoy'

Beauty expert Paul Mooney, the former CEO in Ireland of global cosmetics brand Flormar, appeared before Dublin District Court today in relation to monies owed to the MIBI arising out of a personal injury claim against him.

Mr Mooney, a father-of-two and owner of company The Cosmetic Outlet, was driving without insurance when he was involved in a road traffic accident in September 2011.

The MIBI is a not for profit organisation which compensates victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured vehicles.

Mr Mooney was ordered to pay €50,116.85 to the MIBI following the claim against him.

Judge Michael Coghlan said he was “concerned” at the "audacious evidence" given by Mr Mooney and warned him “you’re not going to be able to drop the ball all the time, you’ll be dropping it around Mountjoy if this doesn’t sort itself out soon - simple as that.”

The court heard how a Toyota Rav owned by Mr Mooney, previously valued at €20,000, is now to be sold for just €6,127.59.

When cross examined on this by counsel for the MIBI, the Dubliner said there was some underlying damage and the vehicle had been involved in a crash.

Counsel for MIBI said they had sent out a representative to take photographs of the vehicle and claimed there was “no damage” visible.

Mr Mooney responded by saying there was a “big scratch on the left hand side of the car” and said he would send a photograph of the damage.

Counsel for Mr Mooney said payment was to be made in the next 48 hours for the car and this would be discharged in full to the MIBI this week.

The court also heard how another car owned by Mr Mooney, a Mercedes CLA 180, had been valued at €16,000 by a dealership in Dublin but he was advertising it on Done Deal for €25,000.

Counsel for Mr Mooney said he hoped to achieve somewhere in between those figures.

When asked about the low value placed on the vehicle, Mr Mooney said there was a “lot of damage to the Mercedes on the bumper, on the door and the back”.

Judge Coghlan described this evidence as “concerning”.

“All of a sudden we’re getting this rabbit out of the hat about damage to the Mercedes, which we have never heard throughout the other hearings,” he said.

“You’re running out of chances, you’ve been audacious in your evidence to say the least,” he added.

He ordered Mr Mooney to continue monthly payments of €1,000 to the MIBI and for the Mercedes to be valued by a Mercedes dealership.

The case was adjourned until September 4 on the requirement that the proceeds from the sale of the two vehicles be discharged to the MIBI and that correct documentation be provided outlining the details of the values placed on the vehicles.

